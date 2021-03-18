Tetra Pak and Rockwell Automation collaborate to advance performance for powder manufacturers

Mar 18, 2021 Ed Holden

Tetra Pak and Rockwell Automation have entered into a strategic business collaboration for Cheese and Powder Solutions. The combined business expertise will deliver data and technology to reduce variability and improve quality consistency, helping ensure finished products are produced sustainably and cost effectively within demand-driven manufacturing environments.

The collaboration – starting with Evaporation and Spray Drying – has resulted in Tetra Pak’s new Powder Plant Booster solution, to be packaged with Rockwell Automation’s Model Predictive Control (MPC) and its Pavilion8 and PlantPAx MPC technology.

The combination of Tetra Pak’s food application expertise and the leading digital technology of Rockwell Automation will help producers to adapt to fluctuating demand-driven manufacturing far more quickly and more cost effectively.

Pavilion8 driven applications have been shown by Rockwell Automation to deliver possible product quality variability reductions of up to 60%, reductions in off-spec products by up to 75%, improved throughputs up to 9%, and reductions in energy per unit of product up to 9%. This allows producers to fully optimise their operations – helping them stay competitive while meeting changing market demands.

Fred Griemsmann, Vice President Cheese & Powder Systems at Tetra Pak says, “The food and drink industry now requires that producers have a level of agility never seen before. This means we must be ready to offer our customers advanced processing control technology that is both flexible and precise. Customers can leverage our food application expertise, have access to production data in real time and adapt their process variables to match requirements – without any loss in quality, productivity, or throughput. This unique collaboration with Rockwell Automation provides the foundation upon which this capability is based.”

Matthew Fordenwalt, VP GM, Systems & Solutions, Rockwell Automation, says, “Rockwell Automation is delighted to build upon a relationship that spans 35 years and collaborate with Tetra Pak, a company that shares our view that deeply understanding customers and their best opportunities for productivity creates value. We believe shared customers insights, coupled with technology and domain expertise, will deliver real value focused outcomes to the industry.”

This business collaboration showcases how a combination of expertise can help customers achieve important business-critical goals, even on a global scale. Tetra Pak can now offer its Evaporation and Spray Drying customers proven Advanced Process Control and Model Predictive Control solutions. that have demonstrated success all around the world.

The Powder Plant Booster solution – with complementary Pavilion8 software – is a process modelling, advanced control and optimisation platform that integrates with any control system to continuously provide real-time insight, diagnostics, and advanced control. It achieves this by delivering an intelligence layer on top of basic automation systems, which, due to its built-in performance metrics, continuously drives plants towards addressing multiple business objectives.