AYRE works with Make UK on the Manufacturing Awards 2020

Mar 18, 2021 Ed Holden

Leeds-based AYRE Event Solutions has supported Make UK in taking its Manufacturing Awards virtual for the first time in their history.

The Make UK Manufacturing Awards 2020, ran a series of regional virtual awards at the end of 2020 with the regional finalists competing for the national trophies at the national final which took place on Thursday 28th January. The awards recognised manufacturers and their apprentices who have done exceptional work in the sector.

Following on from a difficult start to 2020 in which AYRE saw 95% of its revenue wiped out as a result of the pandemic, AYRE was contracted to support Make UK with the delivery of five regional ceremonies for the Manufacturing Awards in October and the national final which took place in January.

Digital Venue platform from Event Engine was used to facilitate the event and AYRE worked with the internal team at Make UK to pre-record and edit all the content ahead of the awards. This was then played out during the ceremony, with the addition of a live link from the CEO of Make UK. AYRE managed all video aspects of the event including streaming the content out to the RTMP server.

Grace Millar, Awards Programme Manager, Make UK said: “AYRE Event Solutions have been brilliant to work with. They helped us transition our awards ceremony to an online event, giving helpful and practical advice along the way. Chris has been a pleasure to work with, and I would recommend their service.”

Commenting on the new partnership, AYRE managing director, Chris Ayre said: “2020 was a difficult year for the events industry but it’s very encouraging to see organisations such as Make UK embrace virtual events to keep celebrating the hard work of their staff and partners.

“We were fortunate to work with Make UK on their regional awards in October and their annual staff event in December, so it was a natural fit for us to also help take the national Manufacturing Awards virtual in January. The success of this event is a great example of how big organisations can still engage with their staff whilst working from home, and not just cancel all awards ceremonies or conferences due to restrictions on physical events.

“We were excited to be able to utilise and showcase our virtual event services for this project and we look forward to potentially working with Make UK again in the future.”