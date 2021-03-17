eFax research reveals IT decision-makers in retail accelerating digital transformation of paper-based processes as a direct result of disruption caused by Brexit

Mar 17, 2021 Ed Holden

eFax, the online fax solution, has announced the findings of research revealing how UK Retail IT decision-makers are accelerating digital transformation of paper-based processes as a direct result of disruption caused by the UK leaving the EU (Brexit).

The research conducted on behalf of eFax by independent research organisation Vanson Bourne, has found that whilst most UK IT decision-makers in retail (53%) are accelerating the speed of digital transformation of paper-based processes as a direct result of disruption caused by Brexit, the majority (70%) of retail, distribution & transport IT decision-makers would have accelerated digital transformation sooner if they were aware of the full impact of extra paperwork causing cross border trade and transport to slow down.



The findings also found that more than half of IT decision-makers in retail (53%), believe the technology exists already to ensure additional paperwork does not hold up cross-border transport and supply chains, and the majority (68%) also believe that extra levels of paperwork required to do business across EU borders creates an additional security risk. The vast majority (89%) of retail, distribution & transport IT decision-makers also agree that workers travelling across borders would benefit from the ability to send, receive and securely sign extra layers of paperwork on the move.



“This evidence from eFax shows IT decision-makers are accelerating digital transformation of paperwork as a direct result of the UK leaving the EU” said Scott Wilson, Director of Customer Experience, eFax. “Since Brexit we have seen many stories of vital goods and supplies delayed or not reaching their destinations due to increased requirements of paperwork, continued Wilson.



“The good news is this doesn’t have to be this way” said Wilson. “IT decision-makers understand the technology exists today to securely send, sign and receive extra paperwork on the move, to help enable frictionless cross-border trade and transport.”