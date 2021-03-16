SATO launches new Consumables Program

Mar 16, 2021 Ed Holden

SATO Europe has launched a new customer-focused approach to its labels and ribbons ranges, in response to demands for greater operational efficiency and waste reduction across global supply chains.

The European Consumables Program (ECP) has been developed to generate extra benefits for customers by placing a core focus on streamlining labelling processes, in order to reduce costs and related downtime in operations.

Working closely with customers in key sectors, including healthcare, retail, manufacturing, food, kitchens and transport and logistics, SATO is creating bespoke ranges of consumables best suited to their specific processes and applications.

Laurent Lassus, SATO Head of Europe Managing Director, commented: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our new consumables program, an industry-leading solution to modern-day labelling operations. As efficiency becomes ever more paramount to commercial success, the SATO ECP portfolio has the potential to provide users with added value and significantly optimise their labelling processes.”

Fundamental to the program, SATO is working with its customers to ascertain their specific label volumes and types allowing the company to create bespoke portfolios tailored to their specific operational business needs. The integrated approach, while avoiding excessive ordering and inventory, enables customers to reduce costs, waste and carbon emissions without compromising on productivity.

Lassus added: “We are seeing more businesses strive towards reductions in operational costs and the facilitation of operations across many industries. This is where the European Consumables Program truly excels. We work closely with our partners to discover their needs and provide a package that is tailor-made to them, enabling cost reductions and the streamlining of processes across the supply chain.”

The ECP includes a comprehensive range of auto-ID solutions produced in-house using global standard materials to ensure optimum performance, coupled with the expertise that guarantees excellent quality and consistency from start to finish. The porfolios comprise Direct Thermal Labels, Thermal Transfer Labels & Synthetic Film Labels that are specially manufactured to complement the features of SATO label printing solutions.

SATO partner Labelland sp. z o.o. said: “The new European Consumables Program from SATO has addressed significant issues in relation to operational efficiency across our customers' businesses. By working closely with the team at SATO, we have managed to provide our customers with the right media which are perfectly aligned with their operational needs and procedures.”