New Rail Alliance membership is just the ticket for Dakota Integrated Solutions

Mar 16, 2021 Ed Holden

Dakota Integrated Solutions Ltd, a real-time data capture, printing, mobility and voice-enabled solution specialist, has recently joined the Rail Alliance, the rail sector’s largest dedicated B2B networking organisation.

The Rail Alliance is a leading representative of the UK rail supply chain community, establishing itself as the go-to membership organisation for business-to-business diversity, ingenuity and innovation within the rail industry.

Phil Jarrett, Commercial Director at Dakota, comments: “Our new membership of the Rail Alliance means that we will be able to offer our range of solutions to its supply chain community in order to help them meet the industry’s challenges whilst assisting them to engage in best practices through the adoption, promotion and advancement of high-tech innovation. Our solutions offer seamless integration into any host system, allowing for the full connectivity of people, assets and data, while inbuilt data-rich reporting tools and dashboards give users real-time operational visibility and a rapid return on investment.”

Having forged close working relationships with leading hardware and software technology vendors over the years to deploy data capture solutions within a variety of industries and environments, Dakota provides full integration expertise across a broad range of applications. Offering a knowledgeable and consultative sales approach, Dakota is proud to offer a value-added service to its customers, providing recommendations and helping to select the right devices and technologies for its clients’ specific and diverse requirements to deliver enriched operational intelligence, increased worker productivity and enhanced efficiency.

Jarrett continues: “The last few years have seen a huge resurgence within the rail industry thanks to large investments in projects such as Crossrail, Thameslink, the East West Rail Alliance and HS2. This in turn has led to a new way of thinking in terms of the adoption of new technologies, which is quickly becoming a hot topic of conversation with railway decision makers. We are delighted that our new Rail Alliance Membership will allow us to present our high-quality and forward-thinking solutions to the Rail Alliance community, which will help them to not only promote success, but to also achieve positive growth.”

Martin Little, Commercial Director at Rail Alliance, concludes: “We are delighted to welcome Dakota into the Rail Alliance Community and are excited that their solutions are consistent with the efficiencies required by the rail sector through the innovative and diverse technological practices within their processes.”