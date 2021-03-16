'Game changer' WMS functionality saves time, money and resource

Mar 16, 2021 Ed Holden

A B2C fulfilment expert has quickly taken advantage of a next generation software adoption platform to win bigger business and improve internal operations.

Brian Kirst is co founder and Chief Strategy Officer for leading US 3PL provider Resurge, with distribution centres in New Jersey and Reno, and his new best friend is an ‘AI-style’ training tool called SnapBuddy, which enables him to self configure WMS rules changes and modifications without delay.

Kirst says: “SnapBuddy is simple to use and is incredibly useful when it comes to being highly responsive and offering us greater control. Ultimately, it gives us more independence and reliance on our own internal processes. Nobody understands our needs better than we do, so the ability to configure to those needs is a real game changer.

“It’s also helped build system expertise within our own staff, because previously we relied on SnapFulfil support to answer some basic questions –and while their feedback is always great and response times incredible, sometimes you need that immediate reaction.

“We can swiftly make changes to the environment that directly impacts the efficiencies of our operation. When you’re dealing with volatile e-commerce fulfilment, unexpected spikes, peak periods and new products that you might not have the right rules set up for, having the SnapBuddy tool readily available gives us the ability to improve on the fly and at our pace. It’s hugely valuable to what we do and sets us apart from our competitors.”

The speed-to-value that Resurge enjoys through its partnership with SnapFulfil is also passed onto its customers, because with the current pandemic many are signing up for their services having not even done the usual site visit.

With Resurge able to self configure very quickly, the remote onboarding that SnapFulfil also excels in has enabled Resurge to facilitate its own on-site implementation.

Kirst adds: “We’ve been able to handle everything digitally and leveraging the SnapBuddy tool to do our configurations – picking rules, receiving rules and all that functionality – we’re doing it all remotely on site on our own, so it’s been a huge help in this Covid-19 climate we’re operating in.

“One of the other main reasons we chose SnapFulfil is its ability to scale with us and be extremely flexible to meet all of the demands of our business. We’re growing rapidly and went from two or three initial customers to 24 full-blown clients in under four months, so we did almost two dozen implementations in a very short space of time and SnapFulfil supported all of them – including some very complex integration.”