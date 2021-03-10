Schwarzmüller delivers all trailers ex works with telematics from idem telematics: data services free of charge for three months for all fleet operators

Mar 10, 2021 Ed Holden

The networked trailer is becoming the ‘new normal’ in the commercial vehicle industry: customers of Wilhelm Schwarzmüller GmbH can now experience the benefits of data-supported real time functionalities for three months without obligation.

Remote diagnosis capability, tracking, fleet management and many other services are now on board as standard in all new and rental vehicles – and can be individually expanded.

Commercial vehicles from Schwarzmüller are now running on data clouds as standard: all new and rental vehicles have a central control unit (TC Trailer Gateway BASIC) installed by idem telematics ex works, which continuously records vehicle states and positions as well as driver behaviour and transmits them in real time. idem telematics and Schwarzmüller signed a comprehensive and multi-year cooperation contract with the aim of establishing the networked trailer as the standard in the commercial vehicle industry.

The Schwarzmüller Intelligent Telematics is based on the all-in-one telematics portal from idem telematics. All Schwarzmüller trailers are delivered with an activated SIM card and free access to the telematics portal – fleet operators can therefore experience the benefits of intelligently networked transport for three months, free of charge and without obligation. Schwarzmüller offers three data service packages for this purpose, which have been tailored to typical transport scenarios and can be individually enhanced. The data packages range from simple tracking solutions to comprehensive real-time trailer analysis. As befits modern telematics, the packages also include numerous interfaces to all kinds of third-party systems. For the in-house rental fleet, idem telematics offers a special function that simplifies the processing of vehicle deliveries and returns and also accelerates them with higher quality.

Schwarzmüller's telematics pre-fitting is also of interest to fleet managers already working with fleet management systems: thanks to the open system architecture, the data services can also be integrated into mixed fleets and third-party fleet management systems. "This system openness is one of the reasons why the solution from idem telematics has prevailed. In this way we can offer beginners and professionals a practice-oriented vehicle network. Our partners from idem telematics support our customers on request with professional system and process consulting, which enables them to individually tap into the efficiency and cost benefits," explained Roland Hartwig, CEO of Schwarzmüller.

Jens Zeller, managing director of idem telematics, added: "Our collaboration with Schwarzmüller is an important breakthrough for networked transport. Schwarzmüller and idem telematics place the highest demands on the quality and reliability of the hardware and the availability and security of the data. Together, we are opening up new opportunities for data-driven insights to the transport industry – while protecting the entrepreneurial independence of the vehicle operator."

idem telematics also attaches particular importance to the needs-based preparation of data, which is displayed on the screens of the owner of the transport company and its dispatchers, the driver's smartphone or tablet, or even on end devices of recipients and subcontractors. Jens Zeller: "Decisive information is available to team members, partners or customers at exactly the right time, suitably prepared. We create security and efficiency instead of a flood of data. That's the only way telematics is driving the transformation of transportation."