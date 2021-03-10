Avanos Medical, Inc. successfully implements Integrated Business Planning with OMP on SAP S/4HANA

Mar 10, 2021 Ed Holden

Avanos Medical, Inc., the medical devices company, started using OMP’s Unison Planning with SAP S/4HANA as of October 2020.

Upgrading SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA was an important strategic decision for Avanos (NYSE: AVNS), and it was equally important that their supply chain planning solution was compatible with the new SAP platform. OMP Integrator for SAPensures seamless integration with SAP S/4HANA for current and future releases.

Avanos has improved its planning maturity and E2E supply chain visibility using OMP for Life Sciences connected to SAP S/4HANA and is enjoying the benefits of a truly integrated solution with the core ERP platform.

Avanos first successfully implemented OMP’s forecasting functionality using OMP’s industry-tailored life sciences solution in 2016. This was followed by operational planning and scheduling functionalities in December 2018, applied across the Avanos manufacturing network. Once the company mapped a path for upgrading to SAP S/4HANA, OMP supported their journey by integrating the latest version with the new S/4HANA system.

“OMP has enjoyed a long partnership with Avanos,” says Abhi Patel, Senior Vice President at OMP USA. “It is pleasing to see our life sciences solution generate further value for Avanos and ensure that their installation is future-proof through its tight integration with SAP S/4HANA.”