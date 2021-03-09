Targa Telematics ranked among the fasted growing companies in Europe

Mar 09, 2021 Ed Holden

Targa Telematics – Italian tech company that develops technological solutions in telematics, smart mobility and digital IoT platforms for mobility operators – has been listed as one of the “1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2021” by the Financial Times and Statista.

This includes the European companies that have distinguished themselves over time in terms of growth rate, business models, innovation and organisational skills.

The Financial Times report offers a clear picture of the most promising European companies not only in terms of revenues, but also highlighting their business models with great potential for internationalization, resilience to market changes and organization based on smart models.

Targa Telematics has recently strengthened its presence overseas, opening offices in Portugal and developing start-ups in Mexico and Brazil. By expanding internationally, the company integrates its offices in France and the UK with the ability to operate on a global scale in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Nicola De Mattia, CEO of Targa Telematics comments: “Having been listed in the Financial Times report is a sign of our expansion and evolution which will continue in the years to come while trying to maintain a steady growth. We are very honored and proud of the result we have achieved, especially since Targa Telematics has been ranked among the fastest growing companies in Europe. This should motivate us to expand further: the Italian economy is confident that this result will spark growth and help companies to reach greater average dimensions.