Renovotec and Italian hi-tech Custom Group agree UK distribution deal

Mar 04, 2021 Ed Holden

Supply chain hardware, software and services company Renovotec has struck a distribution deal with Custom SpA, an Italian multinational group and hi-tech solutions company. Custom was founded in 1992 and has extensive experience in retail POS (point of sale), kiosk and self-service solutions.

Renovotec will now market Custom solutions to UK retail and other sectors. It will also have access to more than 120 Custom professional printing, POS, scanning and mobile computing products for distribution in the UK, where its targets will include OEM manufacturer sales.

Custom has recently recorded a 70% increase in sales of its retail and healthcare kiosk and self-service solutions according to the company, reflecting new social distancing requirements and consumer behaviours. Solutions include unattended distribution storage units, kiosks for queue management, click-and-collect systems, and ‘cash kiosks’ for automatic payments without an operator – all of which lower costs and increase service levels say Custom.

“Our partnership with Custom will strengthen Renovotec’s offer in retail technology and increase our ability to meet manufacturer OEM needs,” says Renovotec managing director Richard Gilliard.

“The UK market is strategic for the company’s growth plans,” says Custom head of corporate marketing Alessandro Mastropasqua.