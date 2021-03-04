3T Logistics launches new Customs Clearance Service

Mar 04, 2021 Ed Holden

Transport management technology vendor – 3T Logistics and Technology Group – has launched a new Customs Clearance service to support the UK’s exporters and importers following the UK’s departure from the European Union in 2020.

3T Logistics is one of Europe’s largest independent fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers and their new Customs Clearance service will provide immediate assistance for businesses to minimise custom delays using automated systems. This roll-out across the UK and Europe has been designed to help UK businesses exporting and importing goods.

The 3T Customs Clearance service will minimise border customs delays using centralised information through automated systems. Designed with speed and efficiency of operation as prime elements of the new service, it will support UK businesses to:

Offer in-house customs clearance expertise

Provide easy transfer of information using automated systems?

Create a single point of contact?

Generate fully auditable and reportable data

3T Logistics and Technology Group CEO, Tim Fawkes, sees the new service as a much-needed and practical solution to border congestion and documentation concerns for UK exporters and importers:

“The UK’s new status outside the EU has thrown up issues related to additional customs checks, border delays and has shown that many logistics and supply chain functions were not totally prepared for the new trade conditions. Add into this the myriad of national restrictions related to the global pandemic and it becomes clear that exporters and importers need a customs service that will help them with clearance of their goods.

“Our new Customs Clearance service has proved its credentials and has already been shown to be beneficial in dealing with delays to goods travelling between the UK and mainland Europe. It can eradicate paperwork issues using technology that is available in real time and works across the whole region. The solution is simple and effective and available to everyone working in the UK and Europe.”

The dedicated service was designed in-house by 3T Logistics and Technology Group and has had considerable success with current clients. This has led to calls for it to be made available to the wider market as it has already been welcomed by UK businesses dealing with European trade.