Volker Kirchgeorg named new CEO of Siemens Digital Logistics

Mar 03, 2021 Ed Holden

Volker Kirchgeorg will take the reins at Siemens Digital Logistics GmbH this month (March). The company specialises in the digital transformation of logistical processes and, with its end-to-end software and consulting solutions, is a leading IT provider in global supply chain management.

Kirchgeorg, who holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the Technical University of Munich, has many years of experience in the tech sector. He comes from a nine-year career at German software giant SAP, where he served most recently as Senior Vice President responsible for enterprise-wide quality management and oversight of all software development processes and technical partner management. The Munich native’s professional experience also includes work with international consulting firms.

The logistics industry is undergoing a profound transformation, driven primarily by integrated digital solutions. “Siemens Digital Logistics offers customers an innovative portfolio of cloud-based software solutions, consulting and implementation services, and outstanding support – all designed to deliver simple, secure, seamless digitalization in the complex world of logistics. This is how we support our customers on their journey to a digital value chain,” affirms the 54-year-old Kirchgeorg, highlighting the benefits to businesses in the industrial, commercial, and logistics sectors.