Rockwell Automation named one of the world’s most ethical companies for the 13th time

Mar 03, 2021 Ed Holden

Rockwell Automation, Inc. was recognised by Ethisphere as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

The recognition honours companies who understand the importance of leading, making hard but values-based decisions, and commitment to integrity. Rockwell Automation has been recognised 13 times and is one of only two honourees in the Diversified Machinery industry. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognised spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

“We’re honoured to once again receive this recognition from Ethisphere,” said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation. “Our commitment to integrity is a foundational element of our culture, ingrained in everything we do. And that culture is shaped by great employees who can and want to do their best work.”

“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honourees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Rockwell Automation for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organisations across industries and around the globe. This year, the process was streamlined and the question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.