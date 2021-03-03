Logistics UK celebrates staff's upskilling achievements

Mar 03, 2021 Ed Holden

Staff at Logistics UK, the business organisation based in Tunbridge Wells, have used the lockdown period as an opportunity to successfully complete a variety of training qualifications to benefit the work they deliver for the business group’s members.

Staff from teams across the business, including Policy, Information Technology and Human Resources, have gained nationally recognised qualifications in the past year, further developing their skills, knowledge and understanding. General Manager of Public Policy, Alex Veitch, has obtained a Level 5 Operations/Departmental Manager qualification and the status of Chartered Manager, awarded by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI). IT First Line Support Analyst, Alex Hunter, completed his CompTIA A+ certification having passed all the required exams and HR Administrator Louise Standen has passed her Level 3 CIPD qualification.



Logistics UK’s Chief Executive, David Wells, comments: “We are thrilled to support staff undertaking additional training and are proud of their dedication and commitment to completing these courses in their own time. There is so much local talent in and around Tunbridge Wells; we are delighted to be based here and support our employees as they work to improve their skills and, ultimately, what they deliver for our members.”



Tunbridge Wells resident Victoria Thompson, Logistics UK’s Recruitment & Talent Strategy Manager, is one of the employees who achieved a significant qualification, passing her Level 7 CIPD in the past 12 months. Ms Thompson comments: “I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to undertake further training to develop my personal skillset. I look forward to putting this new knowledge into practice at Logistics UK to support my colleagues as well as the wider work of the organisation.”