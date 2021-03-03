Iptor acquires The Mesa Group

Mar 03, 2021 Ed Holden

Iptor has acquired The Mesa Group, a long-standing Iptor Gold Partner. Following Iptor’s new ownership announcement in 2020, in which Bregal Unternehmerkapital, Jayne Archbold (CEO) and Christopher Catterfeld (CMO) took ownership of the business, the acquisition builds towards the ‘Iptor 22 Strategic Growth Plan’ objectives and is the first phase of increasing its US footprint.



Additionally, the acquisition is a significant step towards building a leading position in the Pharma distribution sector in the US, as well as strengthening its overall position in Distribution and Publishing.

The Mesa Group has a history of successful Iptor solution installations, contributing to Iptor’s new business growth in the US. This overall growth momentum has been underlined by an achieved growth in subscription revenues of over 60% in 2020 despite difficult COVID-19-impacted market environments. Additionally, following the soft launch of the new multitenancy solution ‘Iptor 1 Pharma’ the acquisition adds an experienced team of Pharma ERP experts to the Iptor US organization.

Christopher Catterfeld, Iptor Managing Partner, comments, “We are delighted to welcome Mesa to Iptor. Whilst COVID-19 has caused a slight delay in our growth plan execution following the Iptor acquisition last year, it is now full speed ahead. We continue to look for further acquisitions in the US to strengthen and expand our footprint in this sector and to deliver our ambition to become the leading option for small and medium sized Pharma distributors in the US.”

Jim Smith, (CEO, The Mesa Group), said, "We are excited to be joining forces with Iptor, in what is a natural fit and continuation of our over 20 year working relationship . We are thrilled about the growth opportunities 2021 will bring and look forward to working with current and future customers."