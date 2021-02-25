Tesisquare partners with Shippeo for real-time delivery tracking

Feb 25, 2021 Ed Holden

Shippeo, the European real-time transportation visibility solutions provider, has partnered with Tesisquare, the provider of supply chain execution applications, to enhance the Tesisquare Transport Management Systems (TMS) product offering with new real-time transportation visibility (RTTV) capabilities.

Committed to keeping on the pulse of logistics industry trends, Tesisquare is continually looking at new solutions to expand its digital ecosystem, both investing in their own solutions and capabilities, such as its Control Tower and IoT solutions, as well as on integrations with best-in-breed third-party specialists.

Gianluca Giaccardi, Chief Product Officer of Tesisquare, says: “Given that visibility remains a top priority for supply chain managers in enabling improved logistics processes, Shippeo’s real-time visibility service complements our offering very well, making them a provider of choice given their strong expertise, both globally and within the European market.”

Tracking over 10 million transport orders across more than 70 countries around the world, Shippeo’s RTTV connects with over 140,000 carriers. The integration allows Giaccardi to take advantage of real-time location data and predictive insights for every delivery, as well as reliable ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) calculations. This data will enrich the level of information included within Gianluca Giaccardi, Chief Product Officer of Tesisquare’s digital ecosystem and further enhance its TMS suite’s full capabilities, which cover execution, booking, yard management and performance analysis.

"We are convinced that one of the key trends today is to bring an integrated approach to supply chain processes by using data gathered in the field from all available systems and channels”, says Giaccardi. “This unlocks the ability to use real-time data, alongside predictive analytics, to respond to issues and exceptions proactively, helping to mitigate potential negative impacts.”

Shippeo COO Lucien Besse says of the partnership. “Tesisquare are a well established player in the European landscape and we’re excited to have been chosen to bring our real-time tracking capabilities to Tesisquare customers. Both organisations have complementary visions around the digitalisation of the transportation industry and we’re looking forward to working with their teams to derive more value from the automation of supply chain transportation for our customers.”