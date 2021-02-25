Columbus UK moves into professional services – Announces partnership with Progressus

Feb 25, 2021 Ed Holden

Columbus, the global digital business services provider, has signed a partnership agreement with Progressus, the developer of Microsoft-based solutions for the Professional Services market.

The partnership will enable Columbus to provide fully functional and integrated Microsoft ERP solutions to meet the specific needs of organisations within the Professional Services sector.

Progressus helps professional services companies enhance the functionality of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP solution through their cloud-based Project Service Automation (PSA) service. The new partnership enables these companies to now add powerful reporting and analytics, have access to extensive services to digitally transform their processes, and improve project efficiency and margins. Professional Services companies will now gain full visibility of all areas of their business and in turn improve processes.

“Progressus are a great company to work with and have developed an exceptional solution for Professional Service businesses,” said Mark Thompson, Client Service Director at Columbus. “The relationship with Progressus enables us to deliver a focused solution to Professional Services businesses to help them make better informed decisions and deliver greater success in today’s competitive landscape.”

“I am greatly impressed by the determination and professionalism that Columbus UK has shown during our joint evaluation process,” added Staffan Nilsson, Partner Manager at Progressus. “They have shown the attitude and commitment we are looking for in new partners and it’s easy to understand why they are so successful and highly valued by their customers. We are extremely proud to have Columbus UK as a Strategic Partner and we look forward to a successful long-term and highly enjoyable partnership.”