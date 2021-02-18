Vanderlande commits to Amazon and Global Optimism’s Climate Pledge

Feb 18, 2021 Ed Holden

Vanderlande is joining Amazon and Global Optimism in signing The Climate Pledge, showcasing its ambition on sustainability and commitment to achieving a net-zero carbon footprint by 2040 – ten years ahead of The Paris Agreement. With this in mind, Vanderlande will routinely report on its greenhouse gas emissions, implement decarbonisation strategies, and act to offset any remaining emissions.

Vanderlande is committed to a vision of becoming the worldwide leader in sustainable automated logistic solutions and has made great strides towards this commitment. In terms of the solutions it delivers to customers, the company has been a pioneer of circular economy principles and energy efficient technology since 2010.

More recently, it has been exploring new business models that help to reduce the carbon footprints of its customers. One such example is FLEET, a flexible solution for handling baggage at airports and based on autonomous vehicle technology. Through this solution, Vanderlande takes full responsibility for the operational and sustainable performance of the vehicles, as well as closing the materials loop.

In 2018, Vanderlande joined the Capital Equipment Coalition of the Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy (PACE). By actively defining an action agenda with concrete steps for the capital equipment industry to implement circular practices, Vanderlande is expanding its impact beyond its own organisation.

Through the Global Forest Programme, Vanderlande is engaging with local forestry companies to plant trees to offset its carbon emissions. Furthermore, many of the company’s international offices comply to the highest sustainability assessment standards. For example, Vanderlande’s buildings at its HQ in The Netherlands will be home to 2,600 solar panels by mid-2021 (with the capacity to generate 871,760 kWh annually).

“Through our commitment to sustainability, we intend to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations, those of our customers and suppliers, and of society as a whole,” says Vanderlande’s CEO Remo Brunschwiler. “As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Vanderlande is excited to be joining a community that will share knowledge, ideas, and best practices to address the most critical climate challenges. We look forward to cooperating closely with Amazon, Global Optimism, and the other signatories on this important mission.”