Top five innovative printed & flexible sensor technologies, according to IDTechEx

Feb 18, 2021 Ed Holden

Printed/flexible sensors offer multiple benefits relative to their more established rigid counterparts, including lower weight, flexibility/conformality, and potentially lower manufacturing costs since printing facilitates high-throughput continuous production methods.

Furthermore, printed/flexible sensors can measure a wide range of parameters and can be employed in emerging applications, including industrial IoT, wearables, automotive interiors, and smart buildings.

In no particular order, here are IDTechEx’s top five innovative printed/flexible sensor technologies along with their associated applications: