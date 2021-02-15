Connext: first virtual pharma software summit for Werum PAS-X users and the pharma & biotech industry

Feb 15, 2021 Ed Holden

Pharma, biotech and cell & gene companies who use Werum PAS-X MES as well as those who are interested in the use of manufacturing IT and manufacturing intelligence to digitise their production are invited to Connext 2021 – the new virtual Pharma Software Summit by Werum Solutions.

This four-day-conference from 2-5 March 2021 will take place for the first time and as a virtual online event. Accommodations have been made for different time zones in Asia, Europe and the US. Connext is succeeding the yearly PAS-X User Group Meeting (UGM) and the PFU (PAS-X for Us) Meeting.

“We expect pharma and biotech experts from all over the world,” says Jens Woehlbier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Software, Körber Business Area Pharma. “Together, they form the world's largest pharma software community! Join us, connect yourself and learn how our Körber software solutions help digitize your pharma, biotech and cell & gene therapy production.”

Under the motto “Elevating your business. Together.”, Connext offers a comprehensive program of best-practice user presentations, workshops, product demonstrations, panel discussions and online networking opportunities to get attendees connected: