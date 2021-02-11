Empower traceability and boost productivity with Datalogic’s Matrix 320

Feb 11, 2021 Ed Holden

Datalogic, the automatic data capture and process automation solutions provider, has introduced the Matrix 320, claimed by the company to be the most powerful and compact industrial fixed image-based code reader, capable of providing top performance, flexibility, operator safety, and low total cost of ownership (TCO).

The Matrix 320 is the flagship of the bestselling Matrix range of image-based barcode readers. Datalogic comments that itbrings industry-leading performance to traceability applications for both machine builders and end users and can read the most challenging of Direct Part Marked and printed labels. The company adds that set up is easy with the built-in visual feedback and online diagnostics tool. The Matrix 320 is accompanied with a wide range of lenses, smart configurable lighting, filter and accessories for every possible application scenario.

Datalogic has equipped the Matrix 320 with a state-of-the-art 16:9 CMOS sensor that provides 3MP performance from a 2MP sensor. The resulting wide Field of View, greater Depth of Field, and higher speed of operation makes the Matrix 320 the go to solution for all traceability applications in intralogistics, distribution, 3PL, retail logistics, and the shop floor. It also provides the much desired “hands free” material handling capability, whereby it can replace many of the manual scanning operations carried out by human operators using hand held scanners, contributing to greater hygiene and safety, as well as providing velocity to production and logistics operations.

Just like the rest of the Matrix family, the Matrix 320 packs a wide range of industrial features within a compact form factor and can be mounted in the tightest of spaces thanks to its rotating connector. It is the perfect upgrade to the Matrix 300 and Matrix 410N and can easily solve the most challenging applications in harsh industrial environments.

Giuseppe Centola, Product Marketing Leader at Datalogic, says: “The great thing about this reader is that it is both very powerful and versatile. The new 2MP sensor provides 3MP performance in a compact modular design, and when combined with the range of available accessories, makes the Matrix 320 the one and only camera to practically address all of our customer application needs.”

The Matrix 320 has been designed to empower users to solve their traceability applications. Its modular design, high-performance, and wide range of accessories truly make it the one camera for all applications.