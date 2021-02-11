BigChange Mobile Cloud helps Northern Catering serve up business success

Feb 11, 2021 Ed Holden

Northern Catering Equipment, the Leeds-based supplier and installer of commercial catering equipment, is winning 70% more contracts since implementing mobile workforce management technology from BigChange.



With the introduction of the cloud based, BigChange 5-in-1 system, the Yorkshire company has catapulted from paper based to paperless working with the fully automated planning, monitoring and reporting solution. The use of BigChange has also helped reduce costs, boosted productivity and improved customer service with an online booking portal.

“I would say selecting BigChange was one of the best business decisions I ever made,” commented Muhammad Romanowicz, Managing Director of Northern Catering Equipment. “Before BigChange we were very much in the Stone Age struggling with handwritten notes, on scrappy bits of paper. Now, we have a professional, 21st Century management system that truly reflects our capabilities. Presenting this to potential clients has enabled us to win 9 out of 10 new contracts we bid on compared to the 2 or 3 we were securing before.”

Providing a single platform CRM, Job Scheduling, Mobile App, Vehicle Tracking and Online Portal, BigChange is helping Northern Catering Equipment boost engineer productivity with improved planning of both routine and ad-hoc service calls and reduce costs with more informed stock control. The integrated system is also improving cashflow with automated job completion reporting and invoice production as well as a ‘click to pay’ option for clients.

Northern Catering Equipment also uses the white-labelled customer booking platform from BigChange to allow its customers to report equipment faults, book maintenance requests and monitor work in progress.

“In addition to helping us secure new business BigChange is also improving both service and satisfaction levels across the contracts we already have. Not only can our customers self-serve with their own branded booking system BigChange ensures they are kept informed at every stage of the process,” Romanowicz continued. “This contributes to a feel-good factor for the companies we work with which we are confident will help us expand our operation across the UK.”

Founded in 2017 Northern Catering Equipment is an independent supplier and installer of commercial catering equipment to high profile organisations such as Pizza Hut Delivery, Championship side Huddersfield Town Football Club and Leeds University Union. Currently operating across the M62 corridor, Northern Catering Equipment is planning, with the support or BigChange, to significantly expand its service operation in the forthcoming year.