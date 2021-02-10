Canon’s imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series creates partner opportunities to support digital transformation and hybrid working

Feb 10, 2021 Ed Holden

Canon Europe has announced the latest addition to its imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX portfolio, the C5800 Series; designed to address the acceleration of digital transformation and the changing role of the office.

The new series helps partners to address a growing customer demand for devices which bridge physical and digital workflows, facilitate productivity, and keep teams connected wherever they are working. This announcement follows the recent launch of the imagePRESS C170 Series, which allows partners to expand their business opportunities with creative market segments.

A productive proposition

The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series excels in delivering productivity, combining fast, efficient print and scan speeds with seamless document workflow integration and simple usability. These features make it the perfect device for partners to drive business opportunities with customers aiming to boost the productivity of their workforce and maximise their time during office visits.

The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series offers best-in-class print and scan speeds of up to 70ppm for print and 270ipm for scan. Meanwhile, it can handle mixed media, including A5, helping customers to batch-scan even faster. For maximum uptime, the series features quick sleep recovery, powering on in just six seconds and quick starting in four. Anti-streak, multi-feed detection and blank page removal, further reduces processing time and improves the scan performance. To help customers save valuable time getting documents ready for use, the series also delivers a broad range of advanced finishing options; these enhanced options allow partners to address a wider range of customer needs and in turn increase their revenue streams.

Simple serviceability and customer experience

New updates with the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series also mean that serviceability and maintenance has never been easier for partners, while customers receive an improved experience. By reducing the installation time required and extending the life of replaceable parts, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series ensures increased uptime for customers; this translates into cost savings for partners, who can spend less time on service visits and invest more time in delivering value-added services.

Supporting digital transformation

Customers are increasingly looking for technology which fast-tracks digital transformation to support a more location-agnostic working model. The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series is the latest in the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX portfolio, dedicated to supporting companies with their digital transformation journey by acting as a transformation hub, where physical documents become digital.

Thanks to in-built cloud connectivity, the devices can integrate seamlessly with uniFLOW Online, Canon’s cloud-based solution[1] and with third-party applications, giving partners the opportunity to offer a full range of connectivity options and benefits to their customers. For example, the devices offer integration with cloud-storage destinations like Dropbox and OneDrive, helping to connect distributed customer teams by allowing them to access, edit and share documents from anywhere. In addition, partners can offer connectivity to workplace apps such as SAP Concur, enabling workers to plug documents straight into their company workflows. These flexible options make it easy for partners to enhance their offering and secure more business.

Sustainable and secure

Regardless of evolving workplace trends, security and sustainability remain crucial concerns for any company. The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series allows partners to put their customers’ minds at rest by safeguarding information at every stage of the document workflow, with 360° security including McAfee Embedded Control. Meanwhile, the latest technical innovations to the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series have reduced its environmental impact, enabling partners to better support their customers’ sustainability goals. For example, the series produces up to 18 per cent less CO2 over its entire product lifecycle than its predecessor, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5700 Series.

“We know there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution that works for every customer. That’s why we’re always developing and expanding our range to give our partners the ability to address every unique business need. With our latest launches, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series and the recent imagePRESS C170 Series, we extend our comprehensive portfolio to help our partners stand out from the crowd,” says Hiro Imamura, vice president marketing, document solutions group, Canon Europe. “The last 12 months have seen immense changes in working patterns, and in turn business and technology requirements. These changes have inspired the launch of these two strong new products, giving our partners the tools, they need to impress their customers, grow their business and thrive in a rapidly shifting market.”