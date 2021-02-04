Konica Minolta announces digital solutions and print partnership with The Colour Copier Company

Feb 04, 2021 Ed Holden

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd has entered into a partnership with The Colour Copier Company. The Lancashire-based company is providing its customers with Konica Minolta’s extensive range of print and digital document workflow solutions.

Paul Kay, Managing Director and Co-Founder of The Colour Copier Company commented, “We are very excited to be a Konica Minolta partner, which takes our offering to a different level in terms of the enhanced print, IT services and support. Since the first UK lockdown we have embraced a renewed passion and desire to evolve our business, continuing to meet all customer demands – something which this partnership reflects and will further energise moving forwards.”

Established in April 2011 in a modest shop in Ramsbottom, The Colour Copier Company has a well-deserved reputation for friendly professional sales and support excellence, not only in Lancashire but throughout the UK. The business has grown from strength to strength, powered by a dedicated and passionate team led by Paul and Sales Director and Co-Founder, Helen Boardman.

Helen stated, “We are passionate about the continued evolution of our business, and the market-leading digital solutions from Konica Minolta were a big attraction to this partnership. We have a proud history of innovation and meeting changing demands head on, so we have already been deploying the Konica Minolta Remote Service application, which has been invaluable in ensuring our customers’ systems have stayed running successfully during social distancing restrictions.”

Paul adds, “We have grown our telesales team to keep pace and there is a real buzz across the company. Customers want complete solutions and support, and Konica Minolta is providing us with the best tools to deliver this - we are blown away by the support we are getting from the team.”

Neil Hamilton, UK Channel Development Manager at Konica Minolta also stated, “The Colour Copier Company is the perfect example of a highly-driven expert partner that is powering our growth in the channel. With an ambition to grow by offering new products and technology to a hungry market that is evolving towards digital solutions, we are very excited to be taking this journey together as partners - delivering enhanced choice and excellent service to customers.”

Helen concludes, “Naturally there are challenges ahead – finance being one which some customers are encountering, but clearly remote systems and contact-free machines are perfect for customer needs. Together with Konica Minolta we will continue to offer the best products, solutions, and service, which have driven our first decade of growth and success.”