Dakota Integrated Solutions launches brand new corporate website

Feb 04, 2021 Ed Holden

Dakota Integrated Solutions Ltd, a real-time data capture, printing, mobility and solution specialist, has launched its new corporate website.

With a rich and established history in supplying a range of customers within the healthcare and supply chain sectors with fit-for-purpose solutions designed to improve efficiency, accuracy and reliability within a variety of mission-critical processes, the new website provides a comprehensive overview of the products, solutions and services being offered to Dakota’s existing and prospective customers alike.

Having forged close working relationships with leading hardware and software technology vendors over the years to deploy data capture solutions within a variety of healthcare and supply chain environments, Dakota provides full integration expertise across a broad range of applications. Offering a knowledgeable and consultative sales approach, Dakota comments that it is proud to offer a value-added service to its customers, providing recommendations and helping to select the right devices and technologies for its clients’ specific and diverse requirements.

Keith Hardy, Managing Director at Dakota, says: “We are entering a new and exciting phase of development here at Dakota. We are in the process of re-branding our corporate image and with the recruitment of some additional highly skilled and knowledgeable staff, this is only the beginning of an exciting chain of developments which we will be announcing to the market in the coming weeks. This new website is just the beginning and we are very much looking forward to showcasing what we have in store in the very near future.”

To view the new website and explore Dakota’s extensive solution offering, visit www.dakotais.co.uk