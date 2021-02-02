Videojet launches new Videojet 1880 Continuous Inkjet Printer for Industry 4.0 pioneers

Feb 02, 2021 Ed Holden

Videojet Technologies has launched the new Videojet 1880 CIJ printer. Building on over 40 years’ experience in the continuous inkjet coding market, the Videojet 1880 is designed to enable users to proactively prevent manufacturing downtime using advanced digitally-enabled technology to deliver reliable performance.

Engineered for productivity pioneers on their journey towards Industry 4.0, the Videojet 1880 features the advanced MAXIMiZE diagnostics platform that monitors printer health and performance patterns and helps operators easily identify if a fault is likely to occur. Advance alerts prevent expensive downtime so you can plan your maintenance and changeovers to suit your own production schedule.

If an issue does occur, VideojetConnect Remote Service helps operators react and recover faster with real-time notifications and instant visibility to printer data. Rapid Recover™, included standard as part of VideojetConnect Remote Service, uses advanced automated troubleshooting to quickly diagnose a fault and recommend action to either repair or swap with a spare so that production is resumed within 20 minutes or less. Simple onboard ‘How-To’ videos provide operator instruction for basic tasks while Videojet CIJ experts are available on-demand for immediate remote assistance. Customer-granted remote access can allow a Videojet technician to remotely adjust configuration settings so you don’t have to wait for a service visit.

“For many of our customers an hour of production loss is an hour too many. With the Videojet 1880 Continuous Inkjet printer we not only want to provide best in class reliability and uptime but also deliver a suite of built-in diagnostics, remote service and recovery tools. We expect these to give our customers and Videojet the ability to see, understand and take action from anywhere at any time,” said Mithun Ramachandran, CIJ Business Unit Director at Videojet.

Operator errors are often a leading cause of downtime, scrap, or rework. The Videojet 1880 helps to ensure the correct, high-quality code is applied every time by preventing human errors with a suite of code management, line integration capabilities, and unique features. The innovative 1880 printhead incorporates a unique sensor that enables the printer to detect ink build up in the printhead and subsequently notifies the operator to potential code quality issues. Then, with the push of a button, anyone can activate the new auto-rinse feature to remove ink build-up within 90 seconds. The 1880 makes printhead cleaning easier, faster, and more consistent so that ink build-up – the main cause of code clipping – is virtually eliminated. With the 1880, we are expanding our portfolio of SIMPLICiTY CIJ printers featuring our tablet inspired touchscreen interface with built-in error-proofing rules so customers can minimize user training and refreshers for most printer operations.

Keeping your printer running shouldn’t be a constant concern. Designed to minimize operator interruptions, the 1880 boasts longer fluid changeover intervals, fewer printhead cleanings, and minimal preventative maintenance so your operators can stay focused on production. Best-in-class make-up consumption reduces running costs while a larger 1L cartridge size option can increase cartridge changeover interval up to 2x. Operate for extended intervals between printhead cleanings with intelligent start-stop sequence and an advanced Cleanflow printhead design. Only 5 minutes of user-performed annual preventative maintenance is required to keep your printer running in peak condition for years.

The 1880 handles tough production environments and difficult applications with ease. The printhead face is angled so it can be placed closer to the product while 350 degree rotating capability allows for more mounting options in tight or confined spaces. An optional IP66 rating and superior 316 stainless steel provide protection in washdown environments. And with over 30 long shelf-life inks to choose from, including green inks to meet your CSR initiatives and regulatory restrictions, Videojet can match the ideal ink for your application.