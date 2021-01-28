Compare 14 leading ERP solutions at the Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD virtual event

Jan 28, 2021 Ed Holden

Are you in the market for a new ERP? Unsure which solutions to shortlist? Or frustrated with your current ERP system? The Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD full-scale virtual event offers a unique opportunity to compare the leading ERP vendors and their products.

Taking place virtually on the 23rd - 24th March, 14 ERP vendors will go head to head to demonstrate their ERP solutions. If you are in the market for ERP, it is the perfect opportunity to efficiently review and compare the leading ERP systems.

The virtual event takes place over two days and is facilitated by Lumenia Consulting. Collaborating with event partners, this virtual event will feature live streaming, live polling and Q&A and real-time networking. The delegate platform will provide all the information needed about the event and the software being presented, it will also provide contact details for the ERP vendors, to allow for interaction pre and post-event. And most importantly, if you miss a session, content will be available on-demand post-event.

Solutions suitable for various organisation sizes, from large corporations to SMEs, will be represented. ERP solutions to be demonstrated include SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business ByDesign, Oracle NetSuite, Epicor, Sage X3, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, IFS, SAP Business One, Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O, Sage Intacct, QAD Adaptive, Unit 4 ERP, Acumatica and Financial Force.

At the start of Day 1, all vendors take part in an ‘Elevator Speech’. During this session vendors present a summary of their USPs to convince delegates why it would be a good idea to attend their live on-line demo. Delegates can then choose to attend live sessions focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, Supply Chain, Projects or Sales. Each of these live demonstrations are based on standardised high-level scripts which makes it easier to make system comparisons.

Over the two days, attendees can also hear thought-provoking, vendor-independent presentations from Lumenia Consulting on ‘Are you ERP Ready?’ and ‘Characteristics of Successful ERP Projects’. There is also a panel discussion on ‘Avoiding ERP Implementation Mistakes’, along with vendor sponsored round-table sessions on both days.

For further information, pricing discounts and how to register, visit the event website: www.erpheadtohead.com/virtual or send an email to info@erpheadtohead.com