Low odor ink delivers enhanced user and product experience, with better costs

Jan 26, 2021 Ed Holden

A new alcohol-based ink, particularly aimed at the food industry, as well as fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) such as cosmetics, improves user experience, convenience and cost control, while still delivering excellent code quality.



Products must be coded with variable data such as best-before-expiry dates, lot numbers, and sometimes even ingredients. Given its ability to mark most surfaces at most speeds, continuous inkjet coding (CIJ) is a popular choice. However, most existing CIJ inks come with a strong smell which can be problematic for workers and can, at times, alter the sensory perception of content within the coded packages.



Alcohol-based and virtually odor-free, the FB655 ink is far more pleasant to use for operators. A further advantage for food manufacturers is the fact the odor does not alter the organoleptic properties of products.



Even better, it comes with financial and environmental advantages. The associated additive consumption with this ink is 50% lower than that of other, more traditionally used inks. And, unlike the previous generation of alcohol-based inks, this one does not require the installation of a pressurization kit or the use of compressed air. In financial terms, the savings are significant: no investment in an accessory and no extra energy consumption in terms of compressed air.



And, fitting squarely with Markem-Imaje’s policies regarding the responsible production and use of its inks, this consumable meets all existing regulations and directives governing packaging, be they required, or just recommended: REACH, GMP, HACCP, EuPIA, Swiss Ordinance, Nestlé Guidance Note.



Finally, as would be expected from any Markem-Imaje ink, it provides excellent code definition with very clear contours and no smudging, irrespective of the printed material (cardboard packs, aluminum lids, PET, PE, or PP, rigid plastics and some metals). It can also be used to print easy-to-read Datamatrix or QR codes. It works with all of Markem-Imaje’s continuous inkjet printers.



“Our new FB655 ink helps manufacturers meet food safety, health and environmental standards, while also meeting efficiency and cost control objectives”, explains Vincent Millot, product marketing manager – consumables, at Markem-Imaje.



Availability of the ink will vary by market and evolve over time. To enquire about a specific country, please contact Markem-Imaje for the most up-to-date details.