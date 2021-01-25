WDT goes new ways to conquer supply chain complexity with Körber

Jan 25, 2021 Ed Holden

Körber, the global supply chain technology company, is taking big steps towards the future with WDT (Wirtschaftsgenossenschaft deutscher Tierärzte eG) and the first logistics center in Germany specifically designed for veterinary medicine. It stands for an expanded business model that adds sustained value for veterinary practices throughout the region. Thereby, WDT is relying on the SAP consulting and implementation expertise of Körber.

For over 100 years, WDT has been manufacturing and purchasing consumables and items for the veterinary industry. With its own high-quality products as well as medical supplies, human and wholesale products, the company is the basic supplier of veterinary practices and thus more than just a wholesaler and producer. In the future, the company will provide comprehensive logistics services via its specially founded logistics company VetLogOne GmbH and supply goods to veterinary practices, clinics and other businesses in the industry. The portfolio includes approximately 12,000 products from the areas of veterinary drugs, animal feed and articles for medical practice.

“Up to now, veterinarians regularly placed orders with 20 to 30 different suppliers. These processes are very time-consuming, prone to errors and pollute the environment. Faster ordering processes and less packaging waste are just some of the benefits we can provide through centralized logistics services as part of our expanded business model,” explains Dr. Thomas Nonnewitz, Board member responsible for supply chain at WDT.

The expanded logistics services, which include shipping, invoicing and returns management, will be available starting in 2021. To this end, WDT is investing in a new 20,000 m² logistics center in Wunstorf near Hanover, Germany. In the future, the new location will bundle all existing logistics processes and rely on SAP EWM (Extended Warehouse Management) and Körber’s SAP-based Courier, Express & Parcel (CEP) add-on.

As Thomas Gries, Chief Executive Officer of SAP Solutions at Körber Supply Chain, emphasizes: “Logistics processes are becoming increasingly complex. This makes powerful software solutions and proven partnerships all the more important. We have been working together with WDT for many years – an excellent foundation to move towards the future together and play a decisive role in establishing the expanded business model.”

The new logistics center is scheduled to go live in spring 2021. WDT plans to invest 12 million euros by 2025, including cold storage for more than 1,000 pallet locations.