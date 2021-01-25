o9 Solutions Doubles Its Annual Revenue Bookings in 2020

Jan 25, 2021 Ed Holden

o9 Solutions Inc., a leading provider of Integrated Business Planning platforms for the digital transformation of enterprise-wide planning and decision-making capabilities, announced significant bookings growth during 2020.

o9 more than doubled its annual recurring revenue bookings in 2020, demonstrating strong market demand for its platform. The company reported an 83 percent increase in employees in 2020, bringing its total headcount to 830. The company also continued to maintain a robust cash position underscoring its efficient and scaled growth trajectory.

Clients across various industry segments, including Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Manufacturing and Retail, are turning to o9’s intelligent, AI-enabled platform to unlock significant business value through superior visibility, predictive and prescriptive insights, and cross-functional collaboration.

“Our continued growth is a true testament to market opportunity. Business leaders are realizing the tremendous value creation potential of using o9’s platform, as the ‘digital brain’ of their enterprise,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO of o9. “The pandemic has exposed the need for real-time, market-driven, and integrated planning across the enterprise. The power, flexibility, and ease-of-use of o9’s platform is driving its rapid adoption and growth, and we see these trends continuing to play out at scale”

o9 added bookings across all its core industry verticals of CPG, Manufacturing and Retail with notable growth in the Food & Beverage and Fashion & Apparel sub-segments. The company also delivered a record number of global deployments to its clients during 2020 by leveraging its industry specific reference models and realizing rapid time to value across complex planning workflows including demand, supply and S&OP planning.

“We are seeing strong demand indicators heading into 2021 and beyond, and intend to aggressively invest into global growth particularly in China, Latin America and South-East Asia”, said Igor Rikalo, President & COO commenting on o9’s outlook. “o9’s has the most advanced cloud-native platform for all planning capabilities, as evidenced by its adoption by leading Fortune 100 companies. We have significantly scaled our capabilities across sales, marketing, and delivery to support our pipeline and expected growth, and are well-positioned to capture the opportunity ahead of us.”

During 2020, o9 achieved several significant milestones including: