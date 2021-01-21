Jungheinrich's automated solution for the BLG Logistics Group

Jan 21, 2021 Ed Holden

The BLG Logistics Group is investing in an Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) system from Jungheinrich at its Bremen site.

Two ERC 213a automated trucks will take over the supply and disposal of materials for a coating line in the Bremen logistics centre, from which BLG provides comprehensive services for the automotive sector. The order represents the first automation project of this kind for BLG.

Christian Reining, Senior Project Manager for Innovations & Digitisation Projects at the BLG Logistics Group explains: "We are delighted to have found a partner like Jungheinrich to help us implement our first AGV project. This project serves as a beacon and will hopefully demonstrate further opportunities for use within BLG."

The aim of using AGVs at BLG is to automate parts of the internal pallet transport system in the Bremen logistics centre. Thanks to its laser scanner, the ERC 213a can navigate independently through the warehouse. At the same time, the AGVs are able to recognise different load carriers, even if they are oversized, and stack empty pallets.

The AGVs are connected to the BLG Warehouse Management System via the Jungheinrich logistics interface. Thanks to this interface, the transport orders generated by the Warehouse Management System are transmitted directly to the ERC 213a and processed by the AGVs. Vehicles and warehouses thus form one comprehensive intelligent system.

"Automated Guided Vehicle systems are at the heart of automated intralogistics. Based on tried-and-tested Jungheinrich series trucks, which are supplemented by automation components and controlled by intelligent software, we have designed a system for BLG that handles recurring transport tasks with large handling volumes particularly safely and efficiently", says Gregor Ringwelsky, Key Account Manager at Jungheinrich.

The ERC 213a is the latest model in Jungheinrich's AGV portfolio. Thanks to its compact design, the automated stacker truck is specially designed for transport processes in confined spaces. Equipped with the latest lithium-ion technology, the AGVs can drive at full capacity for up to eight hours. The battery is charged at pre-defined periods or, if necessary, can be charged automatically at charging stations. This increases the availability of the system and allows the AGVs to be used around the clock. The ERC 213a can store loads of up to 1.3 t and can reach top speeds of up to 2.5 m/s. A 2.8 kW 3-phase AC motor provides constant power and an electrical lift motor ensures safe lifting at lift heights of up to 4400 mm.

Thanks to its steel frame and enclosed chassis, the ERC 213a has a particularly robust design. Safety systems such as the standard personal protection scanners check the route for obstacles during use. Furthermore, the layout of the personal protection scanners around the truck provides a contactless safety system in the drive direction, load direction and when cornering. Navigation takes place by means of a laser. Reflectors on the route or a combination of reflectors and distinguishing features can be used for navigation purposes.

Steve Richmond, Director of Logistics Systems at Jungheinrich adds: “Automation is becoming increasingly important in intralogistics. By supporting BLG in providing an automated solution at its Bremen logistics site, we are promoting operational efficiencies within the warehouse in a way that also prioritises safety for the company. Using our ERC 213a automated stacker trucks, equipped with lithium-ion technology, BLG can be confident it is optimising both time and energy. We look forward to an ongoing partnership with BLG and supporting its continued operations.”