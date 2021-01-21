Delaware partners with Collaborit to expand Enterprise Asset Management capability

Jan 21, 2021 Ed Holden

Global IT services company Delaware has signed a partnership agreement with asset management specialist, Collaborit, to develop and deliver Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions to customers across the market of asset-intensive operations, helping them to maximise their return on their assets and improve reliability.

By combining Delaware’s market reach and expertise in delivering digital transformation with Collaborit’s sophisticated suite of fully-developed products, the partnership will deliver high-quality, cost efficient EAM solutions to customers across multiple industry sectors. Together, the partners will look to support the entire asset lifecycle ‘from cradle to grave’ with a focus on delivering business value.

There are strong synergies between the two organisations. Collaborit primarily focuses on providing customers with innovative, digital asset management solutions and services that connect people, processes and technology to the asset. It also has great strength in SAP EAM services. Delaware complements this through its own strong EAM capability and its ability to deliver rapid value-added digital transformation for clients.

The partners have complimentary experience across a range of industry sectors, ranging from utilities, mining, oil and gas, aerospace and defence, manufacturing and consumer packaged goods. Together, Delaware and Collaborit can offer asset-intensive organisations a world-class capability that specifically addresses those areas of their business within which they are looking to drive efficiencies.

Kevin Heard, EAM Domain Lead, Delaware UK, said: “Collaborit are asset management experts and have been for almost twenty years now. Their skills and world-class solutions complement the already well-established Delaware EAM capability and will allow the combined team to offer a market leading capability and a very compelling suite of EAM-focused propositions.

“At Delaware, we have a great track record of delivering holistic end-to-end EAM implementations that make use of SAP solutions. The Collaborit tools bring an enhanced level of maturity that builds further on these capabilities allowing us to deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Both companies are confident about the future potential of the EAM marketplace. The partnership comes at a time when many large enterprises are looking to optimise and increase efficiency on their assets, e.g. Asset Resilience in Utilities and Asset Integrity in Oil and Gas industries. Delaware and Collaborit working together provides what other large system integrators and smaller specialist consulting firms lack: the ability to handle large digital transformations coupled with deep domain experience down to the lowest level of detail within asset management.

Kobus van Rensburg, Sales Executive, Collaborit, said: “Delaware and Collaborit share similar company cultures and we both have excellent products. We have a highly competitive and attractive solutions set which is increasingly mature and a real point of differentiation in the market. Partnering with Delaware will enable us to bring those product lines to a global market.“