Datalogic launches the new Skorpio X5, the most advanced key-based mobile computer

Jan 21, 2021 Ed Holden

Datalogic has launched Skorpio X5, described by the company as a new ultra-fast, high-performing key-based mobile computer featuring the largest multi-touch display in the Portable Data Terminal (PDT) market.

Maintaining rapid, accurate and seamless data capture to provide real-time visibility is essential in applications like warehousing, fulfillment, inventory, store operations, shipping & receiving. The new Skorpio X5 enables Retail, Transportation, Logistics, Manufacturing and Healthcare companies to reach new levels of reliability and flexibility.

Operators in any of these industries can carry out their tasks efficiently with its ultra-fast and dominant computational CPU power. The most demanding enterprise applications can simultaneously run seamlessly, leveraging the high-performing processor of the market-leading 2.2Ghz CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 600® platform.

For utmost productivity, at 4.3 inches the Skorpio X5 is claimed by Datalogic to feature the largest and brightest rugged Gorilla Glass screen display in the PDT market. The screen provides plenty of viewing space for the most modern, feature-rich applications and display of product pictures. Datalogic also claims that Skorpio X5 provides unrivalled readability in any light condition, including bright outdoor lighting.

The Skorpio X5 also features the latest generation of scan engines specifically designed and developed by Datalogic. Customers can choose the scan engine that will fit best with their business needs: Linear imager, Standard 2D imager, the new and unique Mid-Range imager, and soon-to-be available Auto Range version for extra-long-range readings. Workers using the Skorpio X5 can immediately read any barcode, in any condition, whether labels are damaged or scratched, visible or covered.

The Skorpio X5 is a fully rugged device constructed to withstand the harshest environments and circumstances. Proven to sustain multiple drops up to 1.8m / 6ft onto concrete, hermetic to dust, and protected against waterjets with an IP65 rating. Its lightweight, ergonomic, and perfectly balanced design reduces users’ fatigue while enhancing productivity in all scan-intensive applications. The functional keyboard design delivers enhanced tactile feel from key presses for faster data entry. Exclusive ergonomic features that give added value include the highly visible function keys serving as shortcuts for frequently used applications, and the virtual floating scan trigger, SoftSpot technology.

The Skorpio X5 wireless charging models are the only PDTs in the market with this future-proof charging technology, providing top reliability and the lowest cost of ownership. The ultra-reliable contactless charging models provide a much lower maintenance cost since charging contacts are more prone to failure and can be receptacles for dust accumulation and microbial growth.

As an ‘Android Enterprise Recommended’ device, the Skorpio X5, meets the elevated enterprise requirements as specified by Google in terms of hardware and software. The unmatched intuitiveness, user experience, stability, and security are guaranteed by running the latest Android 10 version and leveraging Google Enterprise APIs for security, provisioning and deployment. Furthermore, the user-friendly GMS (Google Mobile Services) platform allows access to Play Store to download only verified and virus-free applications.

The Skorpio X5 will allow no interruptions in the most demanding and scan-intensive applications. Options of standard or high-capacity batteries, hot swappable battery technology, and the Datalogic Smart Battery Management application allows use for extended shifts. Battery conditions can be easily monitored through an exclusive visual LED indicator.

Beyond the ultra-reliable performance of the Skorpio X5, there are a variety of tailored configurations available for specific operator needs. This versatile form-factor allows multiple configurations based on the application requirements, with the possibility to choose from two convertible form-factors, two charging technologies, two memory configurations and three scan engines or keyboard layouts.

Andrew Duncan, SVP Product Marketing at Datalogic, commented: “The Skorpio X5 is the most advanced key-based mobile computer on the market, and features wireless charging capabilities. It brings the highest computational CPU power, the largest and brightest screen display, and the latest generation of scan engines, including a unique Mid-Range imager. With the Skorpio X5, businesses will be able to reach new productivity levels.”