Manufacturing workers to abandon UK trade unions by 2040, according to new report

Less than 10% of manufacturing employees will be members of a trade union in 20 years time, according to new research into the decline of trade unions in the UK.

While manufacturing employees continue to navigate through the uncertainty and concerns about job security that the pandemic has brought, figures from workforce management solutions provider Mitrefinch, found that interest in trade unions from manufacturing workers has declined by almost half (48%) since 1995 - a worrying statistic for the future of industry workers.

Since trade unions recently intervened in the government’s package of measures set out to support workers through the crisis and have historically played a major role in improving manufacturing employees rights, experts are questioning what impact the trade union decline will have on employee rights and wellbeing across the UK.

The data shows around 17% of manufacturing employees currently involved with a union, in comparison to 12% of construction employees and 35% of transport workers.

The results can be found below:

Percentage of employees who are members of a trade union in the UK manufacturing industry 1995 32.8% 2018 17.1% Predicted 2040 9.39% Predicted 2050 7.15%

Discussing the decline of trade unions in the UK, James Powell, Employment Law Solicitor at Richard Nelson LLP commented:

“Workplaces with trade unions were found to have lower injury rates than those who manage their safety without a union in place. Unions can also play a significant role in reducing long working hours, bullying incidents, or poor quality working environments.

“This data suggests that the presence of trade unions in the UK manufacturing industry is declining rapidly. This, in turn, gives unions less power and influence to make changes for their existing members. When unions have less representation, they are able to secure fewer negotiations since they do not have the same level of bargaining power. If this declining trend continues within the UK, we can expect to see unions holding less power to negotiate on behalf of manufacturing employees in the coming years.”

Commenting on the decline of trade unions across the UK, Julie Lock, Commercial Director at Mitrefinch adds:

“The analysis demonstrates a worrying decline in the percentage of manufacturing employees engaging with trade unions across the UK. We are seeing the manufacturing industry, as well as construction and hospitality see significant drops in membership which suggests trade unions could soon cease to exist in these sectors.

“With the support which trade unions can provide to employee wellbeing and engagement, this decline in data points to signs that employees may soon be navigating this alone. It is important for manufacturing firms to continue to support the wellbeing of their employees in these sectors where trade unions are becoming less prevalent, especially with the additional worry which the pandemic has caused for workforces across the UK.”

Below are three simple tips from Julie on how manufacturing firms can support their employees’ wellbeing both now and in the future post-Covid:

1. Providing mental health support and signposting

While the focus on mental health amongst businesses has improved in recent years, just half of UK firms have a mental health policy in place. With mental health being so heavily impacted by the pandemic, it’s crucial that staff have access to support and feel comfortable escalating concerns with their line managers so they can get support when required.

Training your staff in areas such as signposting or even in mental health first aid themselves can help managers to spot the signs of mental health struggles and to take appropriate action, whether that’s direct intervention or through the use of an employee assistance programme (EAP). Having a centralised policy that documents all of this can be a really helpful asset to ensuring all members of staff feel comfortable with raising concerns when they need to.

2. Review company benefits and support you are offering

There are so many, often low-cost, perks that companies can now offer to employees that give them access to retail discounts and occasionally freebies such as coffees or stationary. These don’t need to cost the earth either - it’s gestures like this that ensure staff feel valued and rewarded for their work.

Many employees are facing financial worries during the pandemic and salary sacrifice schemes are definitely worth considering if you’re not engaging in them already - they can be a really effective way in helping staff to manage their finances when budgeting in public transport costs, season-tickets or car parking into their budget. Many firms have also introduced other benefits such as access to free health or life insurance policies, which can be critical when it comes to those unforeseen occasions.

3. Gather feedback from your team regularly

Employees have a need to feel listened to and valued by their employer, and to know that their concerns are being taken seriously. To support the wellbeing of the team, employers should be regularly checking in with their team to understand how they can better facilitate the needs of employees during this time.

It is crucial for employees to feel that the lines of communication are open with their manager and that they have a safe space to raise their concerns. Therefore, managers should ensure they are scheduling weekly meetings with their team, where possible, to give their team an opportunity to discuss any worries, problems or questions they may have.