Iptor and HARMAN expand strategic partnership

Jan 20, 2021 Ed Holden

Iptor, provider of enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, planning and logistics software and services, has expanded its strategic partnership with HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets.

The partnership includes both technology development and extensive user experience work with HARMAN’S New York based design division, Huemen, which de facto becomes Iptor’s Agency On Record for an Experience-centric product vision. This will form the key elements of the upcoming Iptor DC1 v12, its flagship ERP solution for distribution companies, as Iptor puts user interface and experience at the heart of all future solution development.

The partnership and Iptor’s continued technology investments mark another important element in the on-going, successful execution of Iptor’s 22 strategic growth plan, driving towards a full cloud and leading User Experience for Distribution, Pharma, and Publishing businesses. This follows Iptor’s new ownership structure, announced in 2020, and positive momentum in its cloud solutions and services, with FY20 subscription growth of more than 60% despite difficult COVID-19 market conditions.

Some of the design developments to be adopted in Iptor DC1 v12, due in the second quarter of 2021, will be a new intuitive UI with graphical widgets for Business Intelligence and analytics; new cloud apps for Iptor 1 Pharma; and a landing page as single-entry point for users comprising business insight, workflow, networking and social collaboration. The partnership will also form the basis of the new product suite development towards Robotic Support, Process Automation, Industry 4.0, and Social Collaboration.

Christopher Catterfeld, Iptor Managing Partner, comments, “We are delighted to expand our partnership with HARMAN, with whom we have worked successfully for a number of years. Intuitive, immersive, and meaningful design is vital for a superb user experience. The days of endless training, effort and cost for users to understand their ERP and supply chain software are a relic of the past. Business software should be as easy as using the best social media platform for the first time in terms of intuitive handling and experience. Working with HARMAN will help us provide this for our customers and enable even faster and more agile delivery of our point solutions.”

“As we continue to strive to bring our customers the best user experience, we are thankful for our continued partnership with Iptor,” said Mohan Krishnaraj, VP and Global Head of User Experience at Huemen. “The ongoing collaboration between Huemen and Iptor allows us to provide top-notch, efficient solutions and business software that is user friendly and simple to use for all customers.”