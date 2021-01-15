Wetter.com and Tesisquare collaborate for weather-driven supply chain efficiency

Jan 15, 2021 Ed Holden

The collaboration between wetter.com and Tesisquare offers B2X supply chain digital solutions with weather data, expertise and forecasting algorithms.

By enhancing forecasting outputs, using a weather-driven demand prediction, Tesisquare´s customers will avoid weather-related disruption of their logistics and delivery networks, improving the reliability of supply and avoiding the cost of unplanned interruptions. Ultimately, satisfaction of all parties down the supply chain improves, right through to the end customer, enhancing brand reputation and enhancing business growth.



Stefan Bornemann, COO of wetter.com, comments: “Weather is a critical demand driver. Including the weather factor into the automated supply chain process adds substantial business value. With this partnership with TESISQUARE we can make weather-driven forecasting more easily available to more clients and industries. The weather forecasting solution is based on machine learning predictions and is part of our B2B data solutions offering brandedMeteonomiqs. Tesisquare‘s existing portfolio of international companies is impressive. Most of the industries included in it have a high weather effect. We believe in strong synergies between our products – not only in Germany, but across Europe.”

Gianmario Mollea, Marketing and Sales Manager, Digital, Collaboration and Optimisation Line of Business, Tesisquare, adds: “With wetter.com GmbH we have gained another best-in-class collaboration partner. We were impressed by the strategic vision and planning of the Munich-based company, which matches our own outlook as we expand further into the German-speaking market. In the current challenging markets – for both consumer and B2B business – smart methods of improving supply chain reliability and cost management are welcome. More and more of our customers are realising how important process digitalisation is for crisis-proof business continuity and efficiency savings, especially since the pandemic began. In recent months it has become abundantly clear that more digitised businesses have been better able to cope with the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis.”