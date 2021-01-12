Are you wondering if your business is ready for a Transportation Management System?

Jan 12, 2021 Ed Holden

WEBINAR: Why a TMS? Signs your organization needs one



Wed, Jan 20, 2021 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM GMT

The transportation industry isn't what it used to be. In today's globalized world, shippers face challenges ranging from driver shortages to increased pressure on capacity and delivery, strict sustainability regulations, and high freight prices due to shifting demand.

Today, more than ever, digitalization plays an essential role in overcoming those challenges. Software like a Transportation Management System enables shippers to streamline all logistics flows in one tool, reducing complexity and strengthening supply chains for future challenges and disruptions.

Join our webinar to find an answer to questions like: - How digital are your logistics processes today? - Should digitalization be a top priority for your organization? - Is a Transportation Management System the right solution for you? - What benefits does it bring? Not sure you can make it? Register anyhow - we will share the recording after the session!

