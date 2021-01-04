Manufacturing business invests in Timico’s cloud telephony solutions

Jan 04, 2021 Ed Holden

IT managed service provider, Timico, has been appointed by Roxel UK to implement MiCloud Flex solutions and drive successful digital transformation across the organisation.

Global manufacturing business and European supplier of propulsion systems, Roxel UK employed Timico to deploy the unified communication and collaboration solution, MiCloud Flex, and provide unrivalled support, as part of the business’ robust digital growth strategies.

The IT provider reports that it has seen an increased demand in customers looking to adopt Mitel’s MiCloud Flex solution this year, as they adapted to new ways of working. As a cloud-based communications solution, it is built on Google’s public cloud platform and enables unified, scalable, mobile communications to anyone, anywhere and on any device.



Timico won the contract to deploy the MiCloud Flex solution for Roxel UK as part of a significant investment in digital transformation. Roxel UK designs, develops, manufactures and sells solid propulsion systems and related equipment for all types of rockets, and tactical and cruise missiles for air, sea and ground forces. Timico was able to replace an ageing phone system, allowing the business to shift their way of working and introduce a new flexible working strategy.

Nathan Steadman, managing architect at Timico, says: “With businesses facing new technological challenges and ways of working, IT managers and directors are recognising the benefits of cloud solutions, such as MiCloud Flex. It provides them with the flexibility, reliability and assurance they need, to align their digital growth strategies and invest in future plans.

“Roxel UK is no exception, and we are delighted to be appointed by deliver its MiCloud Flex services. What differentiates Timico from other service providers, is that our solutions are underpinned by reliable technology and a managed service wrap. This ensures our customers remain connected, productive and secure at every step of their digital journey, providing additional value and optimising business results. We look forward to continuing our close working relationship with Roxel UK in the future.”