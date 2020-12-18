Ensign, HPE Aruba Partner Accredited as a Managed Services Provider (MSP)

Dec 18, 2020 Ed Holden

As part of Aruba’s drive to deliver cloud-based networking solutions with flexible OPEX and pay-per-use investment models through channel partners, enterprise network specialist Ensign is now a certified MSP (Managed Services Provider).

Ensign, a leader in managed networks solutions, is now certified as an Aruba Managed Services Provider (MSP). This will give its customers access to the latest, fully managed cloud-based networking solutions from Aruba with flexible ways to invest including a variety of OPEX and pay-per-use models. With over 30 years of expertise and experience, Ensign is a leader in the design, deployment, security and management of enterprise network solutions. Their fully-managed, client-centric approach brings digital transformation to organizations – without the burden of high capital investment.



2020 has seen working habits change radically – in the UK and around the world. With the unprecedented rise in remote working, flexible, work-anywhere capability is no longer just a nice-to-have – it’s become essential. Meanwhile, the ongoing pandemic continues to have a significant impact on investment budgets. The effect on the way organisations upgrade, manage and invest in their IT infrastructures has been dramatic.

The traditional upgrade model – involving large capital outlays to replace legacy equipment – is becoming less relevant. Network-as-a-service (NaaS) and Security-as-a-Service (SaaS) models are fast becoming the new standard. Together, Ensign and Aruba can deliver state-of-the-art enterprise network solutions on a flexible pay-per-use basis. Harnessing agile cloud-based technology, Ensign’s approach brings simplicity to your IT network management at a time of huge challenges. From empowering your home workers to enhancing network security, Ensign’s solutions focus on creating robust, flexible, fit-for-purpose network transformation that delivers real productivity gains for your business.

“If your business wants to migrate from the constraints of the traditional CAPEX IT model to a more flexible OPEX approach, Aruba and Ensign can make it happen. By focussing on the specific needs of your business, Ensign will leverage Aruba’s innovative technology to transform your IT network, giving you market-leading connectivity, resilience and ease of management – without expensive capital outlays.”

Simon Payne

CEO, Ensign

As an Aruba MSP, Ensign, with proven expertise in enterprise network solutions, is well-placed to satisfy this new demand. Their partnership with Aruba gives them access to a curated suite of solutions specifically designed to help organisations migrate to a more agile, cost-effective cloud-based IT model. And their knowledge and experience working across different sectors – including retail, hospitality, transport and logistics– means they know how to tailor and deploy these solutions in the most effective way.

So, what are the advantages of moving to a cloud-based Network as a Service (NaaS) model? Clearly, users can benefit from a faster, more reliable experience wherever they are, boosting their productivity. And IT administrators gain easy ‘single dashboard’ control over their entire network with solutions such as Aruba ClearPass. Protection against security breaches or cyber attack is also enhanced – even as the network is extended far beyond the boundaries of the corporate campus to accommodate the remote worker.

“The complete management of your network infrastructure is complex, time-consuming and can be extremely costly. Offloading the challenges to an expert removes pressures you don’t need and ensures that all business-critical network activities are taken care of.”

Romi Zaman

Operations Director, Ensign

From a cost viewpoint, procurement managers can deliver cutting edge IT and cyber security solutions using creative and flexible payment models, avoiding the need for expensive one-off capital outlays. In these cash-strapped times, the potential to release cash from legacy equipment and migrate to a more flexible, pay-per-use network will be very attractive. Moreover, Ensign offers the advantage of a fully managed service, taking the pressure off your IT Team, while focussing on business continuity.

About Ensign

Ensign is a consultancy-led, client-centric managed network specialist. Their focus is on next-generation networking, wi-fi and security solutions to drive better business outcomes. They work across a wide range of sectors, including retail, transport and logistics, counting Jaguar Land Rover, Sainsbury’s and JD Group among their clients.

For more information, visit www.ensign-net.co.uk