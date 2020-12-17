PayCargo grows senior management team

Dec 17, 2020 Ed Holden

Online freight payment platform PayCargo has appointed two new Vice Presidents (VP)s to its senior management team, Marta E Ramirez, and Ken Nieze.

Ramirez is the new Global VP, Human Resources, based at PayCargo’s Florida headquarters, with Ken Nieze appointed VP of Sales, West Coast, based in Seattle, Washington.



Ramirez brings over 25 years of experience in the transport and logistics industry, including roles at American Airlines, DHL, International Air Transport Association (IATA), Geodis, and most recently DB Schenker, where she was Chief Human Resources Officer, Region Americas.



She earned a Master's International Business Administration (MIBA) from Nova Southeastern University, Florida, and a Bachelor's in communications from Trinity International University, Illinois.



"It is an honor to join PayCargo, the organization that is revolutionizing the cargo industry,” said Ramirez.



"Throughout my career I have demonstrated a unique ability to enhance employee experiences with creative solutions for customer service and talent engagement and, as a trusted people advisor, I am keen to bring this to a vibrant company such as PayCargo."



Nieze has over three decades of experience and expertise in supply chain and tech, holding positions in the UK, Switzerland, Benelux, and USA, as well as completing a Master’s Degree in Supply Chain Management.



Prior to joining PayCargo, Nieze held senior roles at Fritz Companies, Air Express International, DHL (Danzas AEI), Celarix, Kuehne + Nagel, and, most recently, Agility, where he was Vice President, Corporate Strategic Accounts Program.



"The opportunity provided by PayCargo to utilize my experience and enthusiasm for the logistics industry further developing the transport payment process and supporting businesses is something I am eager to work on with the team," said Nieze.



In September PayCargo announced a USD35 million investment led by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners.



These new appointments are an important component of PayCargo’s strategy to use the capital to strengthen its team and further expand adoption of its electronic payments network.



As COVID-19 has rapidly accelerated the adoption of electronic payments in the cargo market, vendors and payors are forced to move away from legacy, paper-based processes.



"PayCargo’s innovative, cloud-based solution enables faster cargo release, elimination of inefficient manual processes and fees, improved transparency, cash flow management, as well as streamlined invoicing and account reconciliation," said Eduardo Del Riego, Global Chief Executive Officer of PayCargo.



"The expertise and leadership being brought to PayCargo by Marta and Ken will truly heighten our HR capabilities and enable us to further strengthen our robust industry contactless payment ecosystem, with an enhanced focus on expanding our presence and improving our service delivery on the West Coast.



"As additions to our senior team, they will be instrumental in our business objectives as we head into the new year."



PayCargo helped process over USD2 billion in payments in 2019 and is on track to process USD4 billion in 2020.