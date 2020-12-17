PaperCut’s five point print checklist gets print business-ready for 2021

Dec 17, 2020 Ed Holden

In order for print to be business-ready for 2021, PaperCut has devised a Five Point Print Checklist that public and private sector organisations of all sizes can follow. The advice ensures they’re maximising their investment in print, while keeping their print costs and volumes low.

Steve Holmes, EMEA Regional Director, PaperCut.

PaperCut is also suggesting that organisations review their existing print policies to ensure that they accommodate the increasingly common hybrid working model that organisations have adopted in response to the pandemic. With most print policies devised around a traditional, centralised workplace, organisations that don’t update their print policies to reflect new work practices, are at risk from being exposed to rising print costs and volumes as well as print-related security breaches.

PaperCut’s Five Point Print Checklist recommends:

If you have an intelligent print management solution in place, compare your 2019 and 2020 print usage patterns. As offices have been quieter – and are set to be in the future, due to the hybrid working models - many print devices will have been underutilised. Use the detailed information provided by an intelligent print management solution to consolidate your print fleet while maximising the efficiency of the remaining devices.





If you don’t have an intelligent print management solution in place, speak to your print supplier about the security, cost, print volume and overall management benefits that come from bringing control to your print. Many businesses will find additional opportunities to minimise waste, helping to identify cost savings and also support sustainability initiatives in 2021.





Review the suitability of your existing Print Policies in the context of your hybrid working model, and adapt them to accommodate how and where your staff will work in 2021.





Consider the cost and security implications of unmanaged remote print and introduce remote training for staff to ensure they follow best practice when printing remotely.





Add a secure and flexible printing solution for employees who need to print securely over the internet and release their print jobs when they arrive at the office.

Commenting on its Five Point Print Checklist, Steve Holmes, EMEA Regional Director, PaperCut, stated: “The impact of Covid meant that realigning strategic, operational and financial goals were centre stage for all organisations in 2020. Therefore, the end of the year is an excellent time to assess other areas that may not have seemed a priority, to ensure that they are also ready for the opportunities and challenges the New Year presents. By following PaperCut’s Five Point Print Checklist, organisations of all sizes and across all industries will enjoy better ways to keep their data secure and reduce their print costs and waste, while finding more flexible and touch-free ways to operate in 2021.”