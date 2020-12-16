Manufacturing & Logistics IT December Reference Annual 2020

Dec 16, 2020 Ed Holden

Welcome to the December 2020 edition of Manufacturing & Logistics IT. In this edition we feature a Special Technology Report looking in depth at the latest developments in the world of Printing & Labelling technology.

Also included is our 2020 Special Report round-up, featuring reports on Transportation Management and AIDC/Mobile Computing.



Our regular updates on a number of other key technology- and personnel-related areas comprises the rest of the journal. These are: