Manufacturing & Logistics IT December Reference Annual 2020

Welcome to the December 2020 edition of Manufacturing & Logistics IT. In this edition we feature a Special Technology Report looking in depth at the latest developments in the world of Printing & Labelling technology.
Also included is our 2020 Special Report round-up, featuring reports on Transportation Management and AIDC/Mobile Computing.
Our regular updates on a number of other key technology- and personnel-related areas comprises the rest of the journal. These are:
- Printing & Labelling
- Warehouse Management
- Manufacturing
- Supply Chain Management
- Security
- Training
