Road transport capacity on the European spot market is rising significantly while prices are falling

Compared with the previous month, road transport capacity rose significantly by 16.8% in November 2020. The index of European spot market availability now stands at 102.8 points.

Compared to November 2019, there is currently considerably less available capacity on the market (-19.6%).

Transport prices fell by 2.5% in November compared to the previous month. They have remained stable above 100 index points since September 2020. Compared to November 2019, transport prices increased slightly (+1.5%).

The Automotive sector has recorded rising transport capacities for the first time since April 2020 (+12.8% compared to October 2020). The trend of rising prices as observed since May 2020 seems to have stopped in the sector (-2.3% compared to the previous month). Compared to the previous year the price index for the Automotive sector stands importantly higher (+18,3%) at 103.7 index points.

With regard to Chemicals and Life Science, transport capacity jumped by +18.6% in November 2020 compared to the previous month. Prices rose slightly by 0.6% in relation to October 2020. In November 2020, they stood at 76 index points.

In the FMCG sector, the capacity index rose sharply by 16.8% between November 2020 and October 2020. Prices fell by 2.9% during this period.

“We are seeing more road transport capacity available on the spot market in November. This trend has stabilised. At the same time, prices are falling again for the first time since August. This was to be expected given the further rise in the capacity index. The exciting question now is how strongly the Christmas business will affect capacity and price levels. In addition, the planned distribution of the new corona vaccine in December could lead to a higher utilisation of transport capacities", said Oliver Kahrs, Managing Director of Tim Consult, a Transporeon subsidiary.