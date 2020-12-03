XPO Logistics increases productivity and safety in e-commerce warehouses with touchless machine vision scanners

Dec 03, 2020 Ed Holden

XPO Logistics, the global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has deployed 370 state-of-the-art barcode scanners with machine vision in warehouses in the UK, Spain, France and the Netherlands. The fixed-mount, computerised scanners speed the reading of inventory data, while replacing shared, handheld scanners with a more hygienic solution.

XPO selected the Cognex Series 370 technology following pilot programs for major retail customers, such as H&M, with additional trials underway. The scanners are installed in high-volume e-commerce warehouses where workers are managing the holiday surge in order fulfilment.

Richard Cawston, managing director, supply chain – Europe, XPO Logistics, said, “We’re constantly exploring new technologies that can enhance the efficiency and safety of our logistics network. Each time we replace a handheld scanner with a fixed-mount camera, we increase throughput by over 10% on average, and the task transfers from person to person touch-free.”

XPO is a European provider of outsourced e-fulfilment – a fast-growing area of logistics that has been accelerated by the shift to online ordering during COVID-19.