Unimasters chooses eLogii, the next generation Delivery Management platform, to introduce interactive, dynamic planning and route optimisation in the first and last mile

Dec 02, 2020 Ed Holden

Unimasters has chosen eLogii, the next generation Delivery Management and Route Optimisation solution, to replace static with dynamic delivery tour planning. The result will be in significantly reduced tour numbers in their first and last mile operations and greatly enhanced efficiency.

Unimasters is an advanced supply chain management company with regional infrastructure and global reach through first-class partners in 178 countries. The company provides managed transportation and logistics-as-a-service to a wide range of multinational and local customers.

Unimasters had trialled a number of solutions with the aim of moving to fully dynamic planning, improving delivery accuracy, saving processing time and driving improved customer service and had struggled to find a solution with the combination of flexibility, configurability and scalability that it needed.

With eLogii’s powerful SaaS solution, Unimasters is now able to have complete, dynamic control over pickup and delivery operations, including automated planning (taking into account all relevant operational parameters) and route optimisation of first and last mile, while providing total visibility for both their operations teams and their customers.

According to Nikolai Bozhilov, Executive Chairman of Unimasters Logistics Plc, “We have been extremely impressed with the capabilities of the eLogii solution, as well as the value for money that the solution provides. The solution is enterprise-grade, but our teams find it as easy to use as consumer software. We forecast significant savings, as well as a materially enhanced customer experience which is why we are looking forward to a strong multi-year partnership together.”

“Enterprise-grade logistics software doesn’t have to be so difficult to use or overpriced – we have the most user friendly, cost-effective solution in the market, which we will build into the market standard when it comes to Delivery Management” says Andrew Mukerjee, Founder and CEO of eLogii/Brisqq. “Unimasters is an extremely forward-thinking business which always puts the customer first, and we are looking forward to supporting their growth by enabling a phenomenal customer experience for years to come”.