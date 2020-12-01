Streamax Technology secures multi-million pound video telematics hardware deal with VisonTrack

Dec 01, 2020 Ed Holden

Streamax Technology, the connected hardware provider for mobile surveillance on commercial vehicles, has secured a multi-million-pound order from video telematics specialist VisionTrack. Streamax will supply VisionTrack 27,000 connected 4G vehicle cameras and mobile DVRs, representing its single largest European order to date.

“VisionTrack is a leading provider of cloud-based video telematics, so we are delighted to be working with them to develop advanced vehicle technology solutions,” explains Pascal Yang at Streamax Technology. “This partnership began in 2017 and both companies have seen extremely rapid growth. With a mutual customer-focussed approach and technology-driven spirit we are helping to lower fleet risk, boost operational efficiency and ultimately save lives.”

VisionTrack’s device-agnostic, multi-award-winning IoT platform, Autonomise.ai, connects directly with Streamax’s range of products without the need of a third-party API or middleware software. This integration is unique within the marketplace, ensuring the highest quality connectivity and compliance in-line with VisionTrack’s strict data security policies and processes. As part of the partnership, Streamax will provide VisionTrack with a customised solution, which includes many jointly developed and unique hardware and firmware features. These customisations ensure the solution meets the precise needs of vehicle operations in the UK and mainland Europe.

Richard Lane, Commercial Director of VisionTrack commented: “This latest deal is an important part of our growth strategy, which is targeting 100,000 connected video telematics devices in 2021. Our Autonomise platform processes in excess of 700,000 event videos per month supporting many of Europe’s leading fleets, insurers and telematics service providers. This close working partnership with Streamax means we can deliver superior and innovative solutions, underpinned by our industry-leading IoT platform, to maintain our position at the forefront of the video telematics sector.”