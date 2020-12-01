Fully antibacterial phone – every external surface of the Cat® S42 rugged smartphone has advanced antimicrobial product protection applied

Dec 01, 2020 Ed Holden

Bullitt Group, the global licensee for Cat phones, has announced that the Cat S42 has been enhanced by advanced antimicrobial product protection, claimed by the company to make it the first anti-bacterial phone. Every exterior component of the product has been treated with Biomaster antimicrobial technology and tested to ISO 22196.

Based on the inclusion of silver ions during manufacturing, the process creates a permanent level of product protection, inhibiting the growth of microbes on the phone surface and therefore reducing microbial levels on the surface.

Research shows that our phones are home to thousands of germs, with one University of Michigan study1 finding in excess of 17,000 bacteria on handsets. We interact with our mobile devices many times a day - around 47 times, on average, according to research from Deloitte2. Mobile phones are handled and pressed to our faces, meaning that any bacteria or other microorganisms can easily transfer back and forth between the hard surfaces of your phone and your skin.

The Biomaster active antimicrobial agent is proven to inhibit bacteria cells from replicating. In testing, a reduction of over 80% within 15 minutes was shown and 99.9% within 24 hours. Combined with the existing Cat phone rugged credentials that ensure the device can be thoroughly and regularly washed with soaps and water, sanitisers, and even bleach, the Cat S42 represents the next generation of hygienic product protection in smartphone design.

“Throughout 2020 we have consistently been driving awareness of the importance of mobile hygiene for us all, but this is vital for those among our customers working within a health or social care setting, and those visiting multiple sites for their job,” said Peter Cunningham, VP Product Portfolio at Bullitt Group. “Using a Cat phone already allows them to have confidence that they can wash and sanitise their Cat phone regularly or between visits. The addition of antimicrobial product protection into the Cat S42 is another first for Cat phones, and will make the Cat S42 safer for users - such an important feature in the current climate.”

The Biomaster-treated Cat S42 will be available from early 2021, with the treatment coming to other devices in the Cat phones range later in the year.

Tested to Cat phones’ demanding rugged standards, the Cat S42 features MIL SPEC 810H and IP68 and IP69 ratings, and surpasses our rigourous and repeated drop testing from 1.8m onto steel, including multiple drops onto every side and corner. It’s fully waterproof, tested submerged in water at depths up to 1.5m for 35 minutes. Like all Cat smartphones in the range, it is also put through vibration and tumble tests, salt mist conditions, and it’s built to operate in high and low extremes of temperature and to survive thermal shocks. Take it with you anywhere and everywhere. It's built tough to help you thrive in challenging outdoor work situations and extreme leisure pursuits alike.

Key Specifications

Powerful 4,200mAh battery

Water / Dust proof (IP68, IP69), Drop tested to 1.8M onto steel, MIL SPEC 810H, Corning® Gorilla Glass 5

Waterproof Smartphone – up to 1.5 meters for 35 minutes

5.5" HD+ 18x9 display optimised for outdoor use with a touchscreen that can be used with wet fingers or when wearing gloves

Android™ 10 (with upgrade to 11)

3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Expandable Storage (microSD)

Mediatek Helio A20 MT 6761D chipset, 1.8GHz quad-core processor

13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

LTE Cat 6, VoLTE, VoWiFi

Textured, extra grip design

Programmable Shortcut Key useful for Push to Talk (PTT), SOS (Lone worker app), or to easily launch its torch or camera

Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

3.5mm audio jack (waterproof)

Curated apps and content catalogue

Dual SIM – Nano SIM + microSD

2-year warranty

Android Enterprise support

Security updates cover for 3 years

Zero-touch support

References

1. ‘Connectivity and Mobile Trends Survey’ (2019), Deloitte

2. Kõljalg, Siiri et al., University of Michigan School of Public Health, “High level bacterial contamination of secondary school students' mobile phones.” Germs vol. 7,2 73-77. (2017)