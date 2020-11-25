PCS Software acquires transportation management system, UltraShipTMS

Nov 25, 2020 Ed Holden

PCS Software (PCS), the transportation management platform provider for the inland trucking industry, has acquired UltraShipTMS.

UltraShipTMS offers cloud supply chain management technologies and services to leading shippers in food production, packaging, manufacturing, retail and other industries.

“UltraShipTMS is a force in the TMS industry and is known for its quality supply chain and logistics technology solutions. The company has seen tremendous growth over the last few years and has a stronghold among agricultural producers and food shippers. This will complement our customer base and allow PCS to extend its footprint,” said Chris Poelma, Chief Executive Officer and Board Director at PCS Software.

By acquiring UltraShipTMS, PCS will build upon its existing transportation logistics management and fleet management capabilities and expand its capabilities to create one integrated shipper and carrier platform. This will offer users an end-to-end, unified interface for shipping and carrying visibility management.

“We are excited to join forces with PCS and combine our areas of expertise to further improve the supply and logistics industry,” said Nicholas Carretta, president of UltraShipTMS.

“UltraShipTMS became a trusted partner from the moment we implemented their platform in 2016. Their in-depth knowledge, dedication, and innovative solutions transformed our business capabilities and service offerings,” said Dan Taylor, Corporate CIO at Castellini Companies. “Over the years, we have appreciated the high levels of service UltraShipTMS provides and look forward to the additional capabilities and resources from PCS Software that will take our business to the next level.”