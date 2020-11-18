SATO Europe launches Russian website

Nov 18, 2020 Ed Holden

SATO, the global developer of auto-ID and labelling solutions, has launched a new Russian version of its website. The platform will enable the company to showcase its extensive market knowledge, product offering and technical expertise to the region.

The new site enables SATO to increase its visibility across the region and place a renewed focus on Russian-speaking countries. As it increases its global reach, SATO has strengthened its foothold in the Russian market and is developing additional resources for the region. The new site is one example of these developments.

The intuitive website presents a host of features built into a modern user interface, and pivotal to the design is the content structure. Users can find information by industry rather than by product as the company continues to adapt to its customers and their needs.

The site showcases responsive functionality, enabling a smooth transition between desktop and mobile browsing, creating practicality on a wide variety of screen formats.

Laurent Lassus, Head of Europe - Managing Director at SATO Europe commented: “We launched our Europe regional website in seven languages in 2019 to present SATO solutions and expertise to new customers and partners in a more user-friendly way. We are now pleased to have extended our reach into the Russian-language speaking regions, enabling us to support more customers in every stage of their on-site data capture and utilization journey.”

As a leader in labelling devices, auto-ID solutions, RFID technology and accompanying software, the Russian website UX eases navigation, allowing for accurate and straightforward browsing of SATO solutions, as well as streamlined access to white papers and tech tips.

To experience the newly launched SATO website, visit www.satoeurope.com/ru/