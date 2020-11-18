Renovotec launches seasonal campaign with mobile device rental and purchase discounts

Nov 18, 2020 Ed Holden

Renovotec, the UK-based rugged hardware, software and services provider for supply chain companies is launching a seasonal November 2020 to end February 2021 campaign featuring rental and purchase discounts on leading handheld and vehicle-mounted mobile warehouse devices, as well as a special offer on Renovotec’s remote network monitoring service.

The campaign includes the Zebra MC3300 Android and super-rugged MC9300 mobile devices in a ‘5-for-4’, ‘rent five for the price of four’ offer. In addition, the purchase prices of Honeywell’s ultra-rugged, long asset life cycle, 28-hour-battery-life Dolphin CK65 mobile device and its industry-leading Thor VM1 vehicle-mounted computer have been discounted by 25%. The same Honeywell products are also included in the ‘rent 5-for-4’ offer. All products can also be rented and then purchased at a later date, at a lower price - the most flexible offer in the industry says Renovotec.

In addition, companies using the ‘Renovotec Network Alert’ remote monitoring service for ten or more products will also qualify for free website monitoring. Renovotec Network Alert is a new proactive, 24/7 service that tracks the health and performance of the entire network infrastructure remotely and in real-time, enabling organisations to take corrective action anywhere, anytime to avoid network downtime through to complete failure.

“Our campaign is designed to support supply chain users needing to upscale their warehouse operations flexibly as we approach an anticipated seasonal spike, in uncertain times” says Renovotec managing director Richard Gilliard. “Our scheme gives companies the option to rent more cost-effectively while avoiding capital expenditure. They can also purchase selected Honeywell products at a lower price. Plus, users have the option to ‘rent then buy’ – arguably providing the ultimate flexibility in warehouse device acquisition.”